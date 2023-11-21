Home Nation

LS privileges committee summons BJP MP Bidhuri for his derogatory comments against Danish Ali

Bidhuri had made remarks against Ali during the Special session of Parliament in September when the House was discussing the success of the Chandrayan-III mission.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri next month over his objectionable remarks against BSP member Danish Ali.

The committee has also called Danish Ali to give oral evidence on December 7. Bidhuri has been asked to appear on the same day after the BSP MP deposes before the panel.

On an earlier occasion, Bidhuri had not appeared before the committee while expressing his inability to do so.

Bidhuri had made remarks against Ali during the Special session of Parliament in September when the House was discussing the success of the Chandrayan-III mission.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the MPs' complaints on the issue involving Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against Ali to the Privileges Committee in September.

While Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, had demanded action against Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP when he speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Privileges Committee Lok Sabha Ramesh Bidhuri Danish Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp