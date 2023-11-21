Narendra Modi calls Congress 'slave of appeasement' as Rajasthan poll battle intensifies

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi his attack on the ruling Congress on Tuesday and claimed the Congress has now become "slave of appeasement" and this is the reason why people like Kanhaiya Lal are beheaded in the state. He further asserted that "PFI is a terrorist organisation and the Government of India has banned it. But, PFI rallies and processions take place in Kota and the Congress government is sleeping. The Congress government, a slave to appeasement, is afraid of terrorists and takes action against those who want the welfare of Rajasthan."

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Baran district, the PM claimed that Congress leaders are unruly and the people of the state are suffering as the ruling party has handed them over to robbers, rioters and criminals. He also made a startling claim that "those accused of organising communal riots in Rajasthan walked the red carpet in the CM house." He slammed the range of communal incidents in the state and asserted that the Gehlot government should be thrown out of power for its appeasement agenda.

Alleging the Congress has turned Rajasthan, a land of warriors, into an open field for rioters, Modi claimed that every section of society, from women, farmers, traders to the youth wants to get rid of the Congress. Modi further added, "these attacks do not stop because the accused hold feasts at the chief minister's residence. The Congress holds feasts for criminals. Can that protect you?" The prime minister said, "The claws of Congress have plagued the people of Rajasthan. The public has decided that they will not allow the Congress to come back to power."

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi slams RSS-BJP for spreading hate to misguide people, calls PM 'Panauti Modi'

Modi claimed that "Congress is now a symbol of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement -- three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation." He said, "As long as three enemies of the country -- corruption, nepotism and appeasement -- are among us, it will be difficult to fulfil the resolution to make India a developed nation. The Congress is the biggest symbol of these three evils," Modi told the gathering.

The PM also targeted the Gehlot government over its failure to check the rising graph of crimes against women. The prime minister targeted the Congress saying its ministers have been seen standing with those who committed atrocities against sisters and daughters.He slammed a senior Gehlot minister, Shanti Dhariwal for his controversial remarks on women's atrocities. The PM asserted that "instead of taking action against the criminals, the Congress government has given them a free rein to commit crimes." "Rajasthan is the land of those who would die for the dignity of women. But when there is no fear of the law, our mothers, sisters, and daughters suffer the most. This has happened in every corner of Rajasthan," Modi alleged.

Besides Baran, Modi also addressed public meetings in Kota and Karauli districts. In the evening he also held a grand road show to woo voters in Jaipur. Modi asserted "The magician can do any type of black magic but it will not work on the people of Rajasthan. The Congress government will be wiped out on December 3." .

Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing election meetings in Sikar and Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Tuesday, also targeted the Gehlot government and said that appeasement is at its peak in this state. "Kanhaiyalal is murdered in broad daylight, Section 144 is imposed on Hindu festivals. Bulldozers are used on Ram Darbar in Salasar and communal riots take place everywhere, be it Karauli or Udaipur. The BJP government has a track record. There are no communal riots in our Governments. The rioters are behind bars", said. Shah also added that Congress party was stalling the issue of Ram Temple for 70 years. " Gehlot ji had the courage to stop the stone from Rajasthan going for the Ram temple. Press the button on the lotus symbol, the BJP government in Rajasthan will give everyone a free darshan of Ayodhya one by one", he exclaimed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi his attack on the ruling Congress on Tuesday and claimed the Congress has now become "slave of appeasement" and this is the reason why people like Kanhaiya Lal are beheaded in the state. He further asserted that "PFI is a terrorist organisation and the Government of India has banned it. But, PFI rallies and processions take place in Kota and the Congress government is sleeping. The Congress government, a slave to appeasement, is afraid of terrorists and takes action against those who want the welfare of Rajasthan." Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Baran district, the PM claimed that Congress leaders are unruly and the people of the state are suffering as the ruling party has handed them over to robbers, rioters and criminals. He also made a startling claim that "those accused of organising communal riots in Rajasthan walked the red carpet in the CM house." He slammed the range of communal incidents in the state and asserted that the Gehlot government should be thrown out of power for its appeasement agenda. Alleging the Congress has turned Rajasthan, a land of warriors, into an open field for rioters, Modi claimed that every section of society, from women, farmers, traders to the youth wants to get rid of the Congress. Modi further added, "these attacks do not stop because the accused hold feasts at the chief minister's residence. The Congress holds feasts for criminals. Can that protect you?" The prime minister said, "The claws of Congress have plagued the people of Rajasthan. The public has decided that they will not allow the Congress to come back to power."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi slams RSS-BJP for spreading hate to misguide people, calls PM 'Panauti Modi' Modi claimed that "Congress is now a symbol of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement -- three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation." He said, "As long as three enemies of the country -- corruption, nepotism and appeasement -- are among us, it will be difficult to fulfil the resolution to make India a developed nation. The Congress is the biggest symbol of these three evils," Modi told the gathering. The PM also targeted the Gehlot government over its failure to check the rising graph of crimes against women. The prime minister targeted the Congress saying its ministers have been seen standing with those who committed atrocities against sisters and daughters.He slammed a senior Gehlot minister, Shanti Dhariwal for his controversial remarks on women's atrocities. The PM asserted that "instead of taking action against the criminals, the Congress government has given them a free rein to commit crimes." "Rajasthan is the land of those who would die for the dignity of women. But when there is no fear of the law, our mothers, sisters, and daughters suffer the most. This has happened in every corner of Rajasthan," Modi alleged. Besides Baran, Modi also addressed public meetings in Kota and Karauli districts. In the evening he also held a grand road show to woo voters in Jaipur. Modi asserted "The magician can do any type of black magic but it will not work on the people of Rajasthan. The Congress government will be wiped out on December 3." . Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing election meetings in Sikar and Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Tuesday, also targeted the Gehlot government and said that appeasement is at its peak in this state. "Kanhaiyalal is murdered in broad daylight, Section 144 is imposed on Hindu festivals. Bulldozers are used on Ram Darbar in Salasar and communal riots take place everywhere, be it Karauli or Udaipur. The BJP government has a track record. There are no communal riots in our Governments. The rioters are behind bars", said. Shah also added that Congress party was stalling the issue of Ram Temple for 70 years. " Gehlot ji had the courage to stop the stone from Rajasthan going for the Ram temple. Press the button on the lotus symbol, the BJP government in Rajasthan will give everyone a free darshan of Ayodhya one by one", he exclaimed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp