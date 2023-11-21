Rahul Gandhi slams RSS-BJP for spreading hate to misguide people, calls PM 'Panauti Modi'

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a massive attack against RSS and the BJP for spreading hate in the country. Addressing two rallies in Rajasthan Rahul argued the major agenda of RSS and BJP only to misguide people in the name of religion and spread a divisive agenda in the society. He claimed that the real intent of the polarising hate is to keep the poor and the weaker sections of society away from vital issues of unemployment and inflation.

In a fiery public meeting at Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, Rahul Gandhi showed the mirror to BJP, RSS, and PM Narendra Modi, stating, "The question is, why is BJP spreading hatred in the country? I want to tell you two things: the reason for hatred is unemployment and inflation."

Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS, saying, "The aim of BJP and RSS is to keep the poor, labourers, farmers, tribals, and Dalits away from money. They want all the money to be given to a handful of billionaires."

Highlighting the Bharat Jodo Yatra initiated by the Congress, Gandhi explained, "The objective was to end the hatred spread by BJP. Our country is a country of brotherhood. We gave the slogan during the yatra that we have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred."

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi calls Congress 'slave of appeasement' as Rajasthan poll battle intensifies

Rahul Gandhi questioned the motivations behind BJP's alleged propagation of hatred and violence, stating, "We felt that BJP was spreading hatred in the country, making one caste fight against another and people of one religion against people of another religion. That's why we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Why do they spread hatred and violence, and what benefits do they get? I have come today to explain this."

In a targeted address in the tribal belt in Udaipur, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS, stating, "BJP and RSS want that Dalits and the poor should not get money. They want all the wealth to remain in the hands of billionaires."

During the public meeting supporting Congress candidate Preeti Shaktawat in Vallabhnagar, Rahul Gandhi directed his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Adani, saying, "Narendra Modi's work is to shift attention here and there. Adani's job is to pick your pockets." Rahul specifically targeted the nexus between PM Modi and Adani and even claimed the Agneeveer scheme was only an effort to help Adani who has gained a decisive hold over the defence sector of the country.

With PM using a lot of cricket analogies in the last few days Rahul used the 'panauti' trend on Social Media since India' 's defeat in the World Cup to tar PM Modi. Rahul remarked, "Panauti got our team defeated. PM means Panauti Modi."

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at the media, stating, "The media is run by Modi and Adani. Farmers and labourers are not seen on TV, whereas Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and cricket matches will be seen. Workers are stranded in Uttarakhand, but the media talks about cricket. Only PM Modi's face is visible in the media."

Referring to Modi's narrative of a singular caste—the poor—Gandhi stated, "Modiji says that there is only one caste in the country and that is the poor. However, they do not give information about another caste which also belongs to industrialists like Adani-Ambani. This is a team. You are called Hindu-Muslim. You get involved in this, and Adani picks your pocket from behind."

Gandhi concluded by urging the public, saying, "All the schemes of Congress are for the poor and backward people. All the schemes of the BJP are Adani schemes. Therefore, form a government of the poor, tribals, backward people, and small shopkeepers."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a massive attack against RSS and the BJP for spreading hate in the country. Addressing two rallies in Rajasthan Rahul argued the major agenda of RSS and BJP only to misguide people in the name of religion and spread a divisive agenda in the society. He claimed that the real intent of the polarising hate is to keep the poor and the weaker sections of society away from vital issues of unemployment and inflation. In a fiery public meeting at Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, Rahul Gandhi showed the mirror to BJP, RSS, and PM Narendra Modi, stating, "The question is, why is BJP spreading hatred in the country? I want to tell you two things: the reason for hatred is unemployment and inflation." Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS, saying, "The aim of BJP and RSS is to keep the poor, labourers, farmers, tribals, and Dalits away from money. They want all the money to be given to a handful of billionaires."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting the Bharat Jodo Yatra initiated by the Congress, Gandhi explained, "The objective was to end the hatred spread by BJP. Our country is a country of brotherhood. We gave the slogan during the yatra that we have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred." ALSO READ | Narendra Modi calls Congress 'slave of appeasement' as Rajasthan poll battle intensifies Rahul Gandhi questioned the motivations behind BJP's alleged propagation of hatred and violence, stating, "We felt that BJP was spreading hatred in the country, making one caste fight against another and people of one religion against people of another religion. That's why we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Why do they spread hatred and violence, and what benefits do they get? I have come today to explain this." In a targeted address in the tribal belt in Udaipur, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS, stating, "BJP and RSS want that Dalits and the poor should not get money. They want all the wealth to remain in the hands of billionaires." During the public meeting supporting Congress candidate Preeti Shaktawat in Vallabhnagar, Rahul Gandhi directed his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Adani, saying, "Narendra Modi's work is to shift attention here and there. Adani's job is to pick your pockets." Rahul specifically targeted the nexus between PM Modi and Adani and even claimed the Agneeveer scheme was only an effort to help Adani who has gained a decisive hold over the defence sector of the country. With PM using a lot of cricket analogies in the last few days Rahul used the 'panauti' trend on Social Media since India' 's defeat in the World Cup to tar PM Modi. Rahul remarked, "Panauti got our team defeated. PM means Panauti Modi." Rahul Gandhi also took aim at the media, stating, "The media is run by Modi and Adani. Farmers and labourers are not seen on TV, whereas Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and cricket matches will be seen. Workers are stranded in Uttarakhand, but the media talks about cricket. Only PM Modi's face is visible in the media." Referring to Modi's narrative of a singular caste—the poor—Gandhi stated, "Modiji says that there is only one caste in the country and that is the poor. However, they do not give information about another caste which also belongs to industrialists like Adani-Ambani. This is a team. You are called Hindu-Muslim. You get involved in this, and Adani picks your pocket from behind." Gandhi concluded by urging the public, saying, "All the schemes of Congress are for the poor and backward people. All the schemes of the BJP are Adani schemes. Therefore, form a government of the poor, tribals, backward people, and small shopkeepers." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp