Bihar govt releases findings of its caste bases survey; BC head count at 63% 

NEW DELHI: Bihar’s backward castes on Monday got an authentic number for the first time, 63% with the state’s caste ‘survey’ report being made public. In the process, Bihar became the first state to share the findings of its game-changer caste census.

It is expected to set off caste assertion of a kind that has the potential to overshadow the Hindutva and nationalism cards the BJP is preparing to use during the next general elections in 2024. While the population of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) is 36%, that of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 27.13%, the census revealed. The state has a total population of 13.07 crore.

A visibly elated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sidestepped queries about whether the survey would prove to be Mandal 2.0, triggering demands for revised quotas for different castes in proportion to their population. “It would not be proper for me to go into such details right now. Let me share the findings with all parties tomorrow. After that, our focus will be on making policies targeted at castes that may be deemed to be in need of greater assistance. The survey will benefit all castes, without exception,” he said.

Yadavs (14.27%) unsurprisingly constitute the biggest caste group amongst the OBCs. They form the primary vote bank of the ruling RJD, which alone with the support of the Muslim population comprising 17.70%, ruled the state for 15 years in a row through the MY (Muslim-Yadav) formula from 2005 and are back in power after Nitish’s somersault from the BJP and his JD(U) leading the grand anti-BJP alliance. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is Nitish’s deputy.

RJD president Lalu Yadav said the survey will set the tone for a nationwide caste census which will be undertaken when we form the next government at the Centre. The Scheduled Castes comprise 19.65% (2,56,89,820) of the state’s population while the total headcount of Scheduled Tribes is 1.68% (21,99,361).

The population of upper castes under the unreserved category stands at 15.5%, which has already triggered calls for revisiting the 10% EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota carved out by the Modi government at the Centre. The break-up of the four upper castes in the state is Bhumihar 3.66% (47,81,280), Rajput 3.45% (45,10,733), Brahmin 3.66% (47,81,280) and Kaystha 0.6% (7,85,771).

The survey was approved by the state cabinet on June 2 last year with a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. As many as 3 lakh officials were deployed for the task. For its part, the Opposition BJP in Bihar termed the report an eyewash, as it did not capture the economic profile of the people.

