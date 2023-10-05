Enforcement Directorate summons actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev betting app case

Sudhir surywanshi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6 in connection with an online betting case. However, he is likely to attend the questioning of ED on October 10.

They said the agency has accused Kapoor of receiving money from the promoters of the app for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space. The ED has asked Kapoor to appear at the agency's Raipur office on October 6, they said. Despite several attempts to contact the actor, there was no response from him.

It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged.

ALSO READ | Teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor is here

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6 in connection with an online betting case. However, he is likely to attend the questioning of ED on October 10. They said the agency has accused Kapoor of receiving money from the promoters of the app for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space. The ED has asked Kapoor to appear at the agency's Raipur office on October 6, they said. Despite several attempts to contact the actor, there was no response from him. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor is here The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said. (With inputs from PTI)