Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate summons actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev betting app case

Ranbir Kapoor allegedly received money from the promoters of the app for performing at the wedding of one of the promoters, officials said.

Published: 05th October 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. (File Photo | AFP)

By Sudhir surywanshi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6 in connection with an online betting case.  However, he is likely to attend the questioning of ED on October 10.

They said the agency has accused Kapoor of receiving money from the promoters of the app for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space. The ED has asked Kapoor to appear at the agency's Raipur office on October 6, they said. Despite several attempts to contact the actor, there was no response from him.

It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged.

ALSO READ | Teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor is here

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadev betting Ranbir Kapoor Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp