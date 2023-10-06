BJP chief Nadda asks party leaders not to target caste-based survey report in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP president J P Nadda has asked party leaders and workers not to question the authenticity of the caste-based survey report in Bihar as it might adversely impact the party's chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda's directions came during his meeting with members of the state party's core committee, state party office bearers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs held late last evening.

During the deliberations, Nadda gave five important tips to party leaders but the first and foremost was not to corner the state government on the caste-based survey report.

This comes at a time when a host of senior BJP leaders including former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, union minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha and others had raised question marks on the accuracy of the caste-survey data.

Nadda also instructed the party's MPs to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies and take feedback from the people to check whether their popularity was still intact or suffered a dent. He said that they should try to win their trust more if people were satisfied with their performance.

Sources said that the BJP's central leadership would also take feedback from the party's sister organisations about the performance of all MPs to equip itself with the pertinent information before deciding its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP president asked state leaders to meet women and explain how the Women's Reservation Act was going to benefit them as this could strengthen the party's electoral edge. He said posters, banners, digital tools and various other methods should be used to communicate the policies of the central government that have benefited women.

In his 30-minute meeting, Nadda also instructed MPs to try to woo the OBC community in a better way in this election. He said the BJP would be able to sail through in the Lok Sabha elections if OBCs voted in sizable numbers as with the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and MP Ram Vilas Paswan joining the NDA, the BJP could also expect a huge chunk of OBC votes.

Nadda said party leaders should target RJD chief Lalu Prasad more instead of chief minister Nitish Kumar as attacking the latter too much could also boomerang as Nitish was a long time ally of the BJP. Nitish should be targeted only when it is unavoidable, he added.

