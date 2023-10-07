Home Nation

Stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour: Prime Minister Modi

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Netanyahu declared "war".

Published: 07th October 2023

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country.

Modi condemned it as "terrorist attacks" in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," Modi said.

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 22 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded in the Hamas military incursion, making the operation the deadliest in Israeli territory in years.

