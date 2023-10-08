'No dignity in death': Bihar police caught dumping dead body of accident victim into canal

By Express News Service

PATNA: A video of Bihar police's inhumane attempt to dispose of a dead body went viral across social media on Sunday. In the video, three policemen wearing police uniforms were seen throwing the dead body of an unidentified man into a canal along national highway NH-77 in Muzaffarpur district.

The man was reportedly crushed to death by a speeding truck on a busy road under the Fakuli police outpost. A police officer posted at the said police outpost said that some parts of the body were thrown into the canal while the body was sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for autopsy.

“Some parts of the deceased's body collected from the accident site were dumped into the canal. The cops were assigned the task by the station house officer concerned and subsequently, traffic was restored on the road connecting Muzaffarpur with Hajipur and Patna,” the police officer pointed out.

Later in a press statement, Muzaffarpur police said that one person was killed in a road accident under the Fakuli police outpost on Sunday morning. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent to SKMCH for post-mortem.

The press statement, however, didn't have any clarification on parts of the body thrown into the canal.

Attempts to contact senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar proved futile. He didn't respond to repeated calls on his official mobile number.

