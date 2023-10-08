'We are on the job', says MEA on repatriating Indians stranded in Israel

By Agencies

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said the Prime Minister's Office is monitoring the ongoing situation in Israel adding, "we are on the job" to bring back stranded Indian students. Israel has been at "war" with Hamas terrorists since Saturday morning.

"Indian government is striving to bring back stranded students of India from Israel. Prime Minister and his office are monitoring the situation and huge efforts are underway to get back our students who are stuck in that country," Lekhi told reporters.

"Even in the past, many students including people from Andhra Pradesh were stuck across. So whether it was Operation Ganga or Vande Bharat, we brought everyone back and I am sure the government of India and the Prime Minister's Office is directly in touch with those people and is working and monitoring the situation," added the union minister Lekhi.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday urged the Indians stranded in Israel, which is at war with the Palestinian group Hamas, to stay safe and to contact the Indian embassy there if they require any assistance.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Muraleedharan said the Indian embassy has already issued an advisory to Indians there to stay safe. "Indians in Israel can approach the Indian Embassy anytime. The embassy will extend all sorts of assistance to Indians stranded there," he said.

Following the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," read the advisory.

According to the details on the website of the Indian Embassy here, there are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, primarily caregivers employed by Israeli elders, diamond traders, IT professionals and students.

Asked about India's stand on the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas outfit, Muraleedharan said the Prime Minister had made it clear and expressed shock over the 'terror attack' on Israel.

"We express solidarity with the people of Israel," the Union Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he was "deeply shocked" by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he wrote on X.

So far, more than 300 people have been killed on the Israeli side, with the number of injured victims in the Hamas terror attacks reaching 1,864, the Times of Israel reported, citing the country's health ministry. Israel on Saturday declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas and missile attacks from Gaza. Hamas terrorists are still being sought by Israeli security authorities.

Israel launched 'Operation Swords of Iron', striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

