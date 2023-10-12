Home Nation

At least four killed, several injured as North-East Superfast train derails in Bihar

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that rescue operation is going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site.

Published: 12th October 2023 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

North-East Superfast train derails in Bihar

Union minister and Buxar MP Ashwini Choubey visited the site of train derailment near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar's Buxar district on Oct 12, 2023. (Twitter)

By Online Desk

At least four persons were killed after several coaches of the North East Express bound for Assam's Kamakhya from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night. Over 60 passengers were reported injured in the derailment.

The injured passengers are being rushed to the nearest hospital.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a rescue operation is going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team, he said in a message posted on platform X.

A war room has become operational, he added.

The Northern Railway has provided helpline numbers. They include, Patna helpline:-9771449971; Danapur helpline:-8905697493; COMM Control:-7759070004; ARA helpline:-8306182542.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office said that they are "closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment" of the train.

derailment Bihar North East Express

