Army top brass gathers in Delhi to discuss national security and operational preparedness

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The top leadership of the Army gathered in Delhi on Monday to comprehensively deliberate upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, the situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus.

The Army Commanders’ Conference is scheduled from October 16-20 in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Defence said, “The apex leadership will brainstorm current/ emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans.”

The Army Commanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready, said the MoD.

It is a high-level biannual event, an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions by the Indian Army.

ALSO READ | India, China corps commanders hold 20th round of talks, resolution awaited at Depsang and Demchok

“The Army leadership is going to deliberate upon international developments including the Hamas surprise attack on Israel, the protracted standoff along the eastern Ladakh and also the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said a source.

The technology roadmap is another area which is under focused deliberation among the leadership, the source added.

In continuation with the new format adopted this year, the upcoming Army Commanders’ Conference is also being conducted in a hybrid format wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day, with the remaining deliberations being conducted in a physical format.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the conference on October 18. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, will address the gathering.

Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, will also deliver a talk on “Leveraging Technology for National Security”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The top leadership of the Army gathered in Delhi on Monday to comprehensively deliberate upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, the situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus. The Army Commanders’ Conference is scheduled from October 16-20 in New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence said, “The apex leadership will brainstorm current/ emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Army Commanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready, said the MoD. It is a high-level biannual event, an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions by the Indian Army. ALSO READ | India, China corps commanders hold 20th round of talks, resolution awaited at Depsang and Demchok “The Army leadership is going to deliberate upon international developments including the Hamas surprise attack on Israel, the protracted standoff along the eastern Ladakh and also the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said a source. The technology roadmap is another area which is under focused deliberation among the leadership, the source added. In continuation with the new format adopted this year, the upcoming Army Commanders’ Conference is also being conducted in a hybrid format wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day, with the remaining deliberations being conducted in a physical format. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the conference on October 18. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, will address the gathering. Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, will also deliver a talk on “Leveraging Technology for National Security”. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp