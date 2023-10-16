Bribe for questions row: Trinamool MP Moitra sends legal notice, Adani Group expresses 'shock'

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sent a legal notice to Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey among others after the lawyer alleged that she was raising questions in Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani and 'specifically targeting' Gautam Adani.

"Such tweets, videos and news reports being carried by Noticee Nos. 3 to 21 (media houses) contain and propagate defamatory allegations which are ex facie false, misconceived and designed to curry political mileage and extract personal vendetta and do not have an iota of truth to the same," read her legal notice.

In an official statement, the Adani Group expressed "shock" at the lawyer's complaint, which is claimed to be with the CBI in the form of a "sworn affidavit", bringing on record “the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy.”

The Adani Group said this development "corroborates" their statement of October 9 that "some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing."

Taking to the 'X' platform, Moitra criticised BJP leaders, saying the CBI is welcome to inquire into any allegations.

ALSO READ | BJP MP charges Moitra with cash for query, writes to Birla

"Also welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me," her post read.

She further quipped, "Am using all my ill gotten cash & gifts to buy a college/ university in which Degree Dubey can finally buy a real degree.Please @ombirlakota @loksabhaspeaker finish the enquiries against him for false affidavits & then set up my enquiry committee."

The Hiranandani Group criticised the allegations, saying they have "no merit". "We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so," said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey kickstarted a political storm on Sunday after he wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against Moitra for allegedly taking bribes to raise questions in the House.

Dubey's letter stemmed from Dehadrai's complaint claiming to have "irrefutable evidence" that Moitra took bribes from Hiranandani.

