Indian Army plans to beef up patrolling and surveillance in Sir Creek, Sundarbans

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army plans to strengthen its off coast operational capability along the Sir Creek area in Gujarat and Brahmaputra river basin including the Sundarbans.

Sources said there are plans to procure eight Landing Craft Assaults (LCA) and six Fast Patrol Boats (FPB). As per the two separate Requests for Information (RFI) issued by the Indian Army on Monday, "The LCA are to be deployed for transportation of vehicle, material, random Boat Patrol and limited Search and Rescue in Sir Creek area, Brahmaputra river, Sunderban Delta of West Bengal and at extreme temperatures."

On the Fast Patrol Boat, the RFI says these "are to be deployed for surveillance, patrolling and interception at sea and over water bodies, including as akin to the Sir Creek area." The maximum speed is expected to be more than 20 knots.

In an exclusive report in February, TNIE had written about tension between the Pakistan Marines and Border Security Force (BSF) in the strategically important Sir Creek area in Gujarat following the former's aggressive posturing. In response, the BSF has deployed resources in commensurate strength.

The creek is a 98 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions.

ALSO READ | Army top brass gathers in Delhi to discuss national security and operational preparedness

The characteristics needed of LCA includes being "designed to drive in/out of water bodies without the need for any jetty. It should be operable in water at minimal draughts, in unknown/ varying terrain conditions and also at high speeds."

"It should be rugged and versatile, so as to facilitate seamless execution of operations such as patrolling, fast attack/ interception, etc across a varying matrix of terrain and operating conditions. The LCA should be designed to ensure safety of the operator, reduction of operator fatigue whilst achieving the standards for rugged military use," the RFI says.

It needs to have a carriage capacity of 35 personnel including crew along with personnel weapon and equipment (total payload 5255 kg).

"The Fast Patrol Boat being procured for rugged military use shall be designed to drive in/ out of water bodies without the need for any jetty. It should be operable in water at minimal draughts, in unknown/ varying terrain conditions and also at high speeds. It should be rugged and versatile, so as to facilitate seamless execution of small team insertion, surveillance, reconnaissance and patrolling such as the operational role of small team task force or MOTF (Mission Orienting Task Force) etc across a varying matrix of terrain and operating conditions," adds the RFI.

The Army has also put a RFI for procurement of 118 Integrated Surveillance and Targeting Systems (ISAT-S) with a minimum of 60 percent indigenous content. The surveillance drone and loitering munitions should be capable of being launched from altitudes up to 4500 metres (14500 feet) mean sea level. It should be capable of functioning using major navigation systems and even in a denied environment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army plans to strengthen its off coast operational capability along the Sir Creek area in Gujarat and Brahmaputra river basin including the Sundarbans. Sources said there are plans to procure eight Landing Craft Assaults (LCA) and six Fast Patrol Boats (FPB). As per the two separate Requests for Information (RFI) issued by the Indian Army on Monday, "The LCA are to be deployed for transportation of vehicle, material, random Boat Patrol and limited Search and Rescue in Sir Creek area, Brahmaputra river, Sunderban Delta of West Bengal and at extreme temperatures." On the Fast Patrol Boat, the RFI says these "are to be deployed for surveillance, patrolling and interception at sea and over water bodies, including as akin to the Sir Creek area." The maximum speed is expected to be more than 20 knots. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In an exclusive report in February, TNIE had written about tension between the Pakistan Marines and Border Security Force (BSF) in the strategically important Sir Creek area in Gujarat following the former's aggressive posturing. In response, the BSF has deployed resources in commensurate strength. The creek is a 98 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions. ALSO READ | Army top brass gathers in Delhi to discuss national security and operational preparedness The characteristics needed of LCA includes being "designed to drive in/out of water bodies without the need for any jetty. It should be operable in water at minimal draughts, in unknown/ varying terrain conditions and also at high speeds." "It should be rugged and versatile, so as to facilitate seamless execution of operations such as patrolling, fast attack/ interception, etc across a varying matrix of terrain and operating conditions. The LCA should be designed to ensure safety of the operator, reduction of operator fatigue whilst achieving the standards for rugged military use," the RFI says. It needs to have a carriage capacity of 35 personnel including crew along with personnel weapon and equipment (total payload 5255 kg). "The Fast Patrol Boat being procured for rugged military use shall be designed to drive in/ out of water bodies without the need for any jetty. It should be operable in water at minimal draughts, in unknown/ varying terrain conditions and also at high speeds. It should be rugged and versatile, so as to facilitate seamless execution of small team insertion, surveillance, reconnaissance and patrolling such as the operational role of small team task force or MOTF (Mission Orienting Task Force) etc across a varying matrix of terrain and operating conditions," adds the RFI. The Army has also put a RFI for procurement of 118 Integrated Surveillance and Targeting Systems (ISAT-S) with a minimum of 60 percent indigenous content. The surveillance drone and loitering munitions should be capable of being launched from altitudes up to 4500 metres (14500 feet) mean sea level. It should be capable of functioning using major navigation systems and even in a denied environment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp