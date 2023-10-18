Home Nation

LS panel calls BJP MP Dubey, advocate Dehadrai for statement in complaint against TMC MP Moitra

Dubey has accused Moitra of taking "bribes" from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to constitute an "inquiry committee" to look into the charges against her.

Published: 18th October 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

A collage of TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra (R) and her BJP counterpart Nishikant Dubey (L), used for representational purposes only.

TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra (R) and her BJP counterpart Nishikant Dubey (L) (File Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on Wednesday asked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it for "oral evidence" on October 26 in connection with his "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"Oral evidence of Dr Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October 2023 given by him against Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament," the subject of the Lok Sabha secretariat communication to him read.

The letter sent by a secretariat official said, "I am directed to state that the Committee on Ethics has decided to hear you in the above matter, in person, on Thursday, 26 October 2023."

Dubey has accused Moitra of taking "bribes" from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an "inquiry committee" to look into the charges against her.

Moitra has hit back, saying she "welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)".

Moitra has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Dubey, Dehadrai and several social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

In his complaint against Moitra to Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla, Dubey had cited "irrefutable evidence" he had received from advocate Dehadrai to attack her.

In his letter to the speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices. He had alleged that she had been targeting the Adani Group at the behest of a rival businessman.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ethics Committee Nishikant Dubey Mahua Moitra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp