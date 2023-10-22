BJP revokes suspension of MLA Raja Singh ahead of Telangana elections

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party said on Sunday it has revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The MLA was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice.

"Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith," Om Pathak, member secretary of the party's Central Disciplinary Committee, said in a notification.

Ahead of assembly polls,BJP took a major decision and revoked the suspension of T Raja Singh, MLA from Telangana,who was earlier suspended by the Party for his objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed.@NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/J7moHWWIxg — Rajesh Kumar Thakur (@hajipurrajesh) October 22, 2023

Earlier, just after his suspension, Singh had told the media that he was confident that the BJP would revoke his suspension soon, and would contest the Telangana Assembly polls from the Goshamahal constituency on the BJP ticket. He had also ruled out any possibility of joining either Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or the Congress party.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

