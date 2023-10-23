Dalit woman gang-raped in Rajasthan village, 5 booked 

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three men have been arrested for the gang rape of a 32-year-old Dalit woman in Deedwana Kuchaman district of Rajasthan, police said Monday.

Didwana Circle Officer Dharam Chand Poonia said though the incident happened in August, a case in the matter was filed only Sunday.

The case was registered against five people under section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act.

Kishore Mali, Ramdev Thalod, and Tejpal have been taken into custody, while a hunt is on for the two accused still absconding, Poonia said.

The victim was presented in a court on Monday where her statement was recorded, he said.

