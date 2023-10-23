Home Nation

Dalit woman gang-raped in Rajasthan village, 5 booked 

The case was registered against five people under section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act.

Published: 23rd October 2023

FILE - Demonstrators hold signs during a protest condemning the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman, in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three men have been arrested for the gang rape of a 32-year-old Dalit woman in Deedwana Kuchaman district of Rajasthan, police said Monday.

Didwana Circle Officer Dharam Chand Poonia said though the incident happened in August, a case in the matter was filed only Sunday.

Kishore Mali, Ramdev Thalod, and Tejpal have been taken into custody, while a hunt is on for the two accused still absconding, Poonia said.

The victim was presented in a court on Monday where her statement was recorded, he said.

Dalit woman gang rape Rajasthan

