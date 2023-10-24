Home Nation

14 children infected with HIV, and hepatitis after blood transfusion in UP's hospital

The children between the ages of 6 and 16 underwent transfusions at private and district hospitals for the thalassemia blood disorder they were already suffering from.

Published: 24th October 2023 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2023 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation purpose.

By Online Desk

Fourteen children undergoing blood transfusions have tested positive for deadly infections like HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, at a government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, The Hindustan Times reported.

The incident was reported at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital and the doctors indicated the fault could lie with ineffective tests for viruses that are meant to be procedurally carried out on donated blood. 

The 14 children between the ages of 6 and 16 are from different parts of the state, including Kanpur city, Etawah and Kannauj. Seven of them tested positive for Hepatitis B, five for Hepatitis C and two for HIV.

They underwent transfusions at private and district hospitals for the thalassemia blood disorder they were already suffering from.

Arun Arya, the head of the paediatrics department at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur told The HT that while the exact cause is unclear, the blood transfusion may have happened during the “window period”.

When blood is donated, it is tested to ensure that it is safe for use such as for transfusions. However, if tests are conducted only a short time after a virus has infected the donor, they may not be able to detect the pathogen. This time span is called the window period.

District-level officials are trying to trace the root of infection under the Viral Hepatitis Control Programme. They will look for the place of infection, both for hepatitis and HIV, an official from the state’s National Health Mission said.

READ MORE | 'Stricter monitoring of blood transfusion vital'

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blood transfusion HIV Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp