Left 'shocked' as India abstains from voting on a UN resolution for truce in the Israel-Hamas war

NEW DELHI: The Left parties have expressed ‘shock’ over India’s decision to abstain from the UN resolution for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

The joint statement issued by CPI and CPI-Marxist (CPI-M) on Saturday said the Indian Government's move negates the country's longstanding support to the Palestinian cause.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, the CPI-M said it supports the Palestinian cause and demands an end to genocidal aggression in Gaza.

India's abstention on the UN resolution negates India's long-standing support to the Palestinian cause.



“It is shocking that India abstained on a Resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

India’s abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism and the (Narendra) Modi government’s actions for consolidating the US-Israel-India nexus,” read the statement by general secretaries D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury.

Yechury posted the statement on a micro-blogging site. Both leaders have sought an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They said that as the United Nations General Assembly had adopted this resolution, Israel has stepped up its genocidal air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“It has also cut off all communications in Gaza which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians…Respecting the overwhelming mandate of the UN General Assembly there must be an immediate ceasefire. The United Nations must reenergize itself to implement the mandate of the Security Council for a 2-State solution with pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine,” the statement also stated.

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas war. It also called for unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa

