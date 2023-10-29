Home Nation

Youth found dead at Congress MLA Neetu Singh's ancestral house in Bihar's Nawada

The deceased was a close relative of the Hisua MLA's aide Prince Kumar and was last seen with Golu Kumar, the son of the MLA's brother-in-law Suman Singh.

Published: 29th October 2023 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A 24-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Congress MLA Neetu Singh's ancestral house in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Sunday. The deceased identified as Piyush Singh alias Suddhu was stated to be a close relative of the Hisua lawmaker's aide Prince Kumar.

Station house officer (SHO) of Narhat police station Munna Kumar Verma said that the police reached the legislator's house after receiving a call from villagers about the body of a youth lying in a room around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

MLA Neetu Singh (Twitter)

Investigating officials said that the house in which Piyush's body was found belonged to the MLA's brother-in-law Suman Singh. The MLA was not present at the house. “The entire family of the legislator was away in Patna since October 25,” officials said.

Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambarish Rahul said that a forensic science team visited the spot and collected fingerprints and other samples. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The SP said that a special investigation team had been set up to crack the case at the earliest. “The reason behind the death will be ascertained after the receipt of the post-mortem report, which is awaited,” he told the media.

Locals revealed to the police that the deceased was last seen with Suman Singh's son Golu Kumar, who is also the grandson of former minister Aditya Singh. The police have launched a manhunt to trace Golu who has been missing.

Senior officials at the state police headquarters remained silent as this is a high-profile case. “Talk to the SP concerned. He will be able to narrate the incident in a better way,” said an ADG rank officer who didn't wish to be identified.

The mother of the deceased, Mintu Devi, told the media that her son had been invited to a party hosted by Golu Singh. “While leaving home, he had promised to return soon,” she revealed.

“I have been told by some people that Piyush had fought with Golu during the dinner party hosted by the latter. Subsequently, he was locked in a room and beaten up black and blue. I think that they must have fought after having alcohol at the party,” the mother claimed.

