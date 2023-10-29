Delhi Police on alert after serial blasts at prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police in the national capital are on high alert following the serial blasts that occurred during a prayer meeting organised by Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi in Kerala on Sunday.

Three successive explosions were reported from the prayer meeting leaving one dead, and injuring another 36 people.

"All necessary and appropriate measures have been put in place," a senior Delhi Police official told The New Indian Express.

"We have tightened security arrangements in sensitive areas and are keeping constant vigil as a preventive measure," official sources said.

Sources said the police are keeping a close eye on crowded places and have subsequently increased their presence.

The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police - Special Cell - is also on alert and is closely coordinating with intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, the officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have started an investigation into the blasts and found that the blasts were triggered by two IEDs hidden in two boxes or bags.

The venue had around 2,200-2,500 people assembled for a prayer session.

Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian evangelical sect.

Police and NIA officers are examining the CCTV cameras in and around the Zamrah International Convention Centre area to get information about the perpetrators involved in the incident.

ALSO READ | Kalamassery blasts: Kerala CM terms it 'unfortunate'; NSG, NIA teams to reach Kerala

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Pinarayi to assess the situation.

A team comprising National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) officials have been sent to the state.

(With additional inputs from Kerala Bureau)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The police in the national capital are on high alert following the serial blasts that occurred during a prayer meeting organised by Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi in Kerala on Sunday. Three successive explosions were reported from the prayer meeting leaving one dead, and injuring another 36 people. "All necessary and appropriate measures have been put in place," a senior Delhi Police official told The New Indian Express.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "We have tightened security arrangements in sensitive areas and are keeping constant vigil as a preventive measure," official sources said. Sources said the police are keeping a close eye on crowded places and have subsequently increased their presence. The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police - Special Cell - is also on alert and is closely coordinating with intelligence agencies. Meanwhile, the officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have started an investigation into the blasts and found that the blasts were triggered by two IEDs hidden in two boxes or bags. The venue had around 2,200-2,500 people assembled for a prayer session. Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian evangelical sect. Police and NIA officers are examining the CCTV cameras in and around the Zamrah International Convention Centre area to get information about the perpetrators involved in the incident. ALSO READ | Kalamassery blasts: Kerala CM terms it 'unfortunate'; NSG, NIA teams to reach Kerala Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Pinarayi to assess the situation. A team comprising National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) officials have been sent to the state. (With additional inputs from Kerala Bureau) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp