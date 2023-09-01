Opposition bloc INDIA to fight Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible" in "spirit of give and take"

By PTI

MUMBAI: Opposition bloc INDIA on Friday resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible", asserting seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a "collaborative spirit of give-and-take".

It also exuded confidence that the new front would easily defeat the BJP.

Meeting against the backdrop of speculation in certain political circles about early polls and formation of a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', the opposition bloc leaders set up a 14-member coordination committee that will act as the highest decision-making body of the alliance and initiate work on seat sharing.

Sources said the body has been asked to work out a seat sharing formula by September end, a suggestion that was given during informal talks between the leaders.

The opposition leaders vowed to finalise seat sharing in an accommodative spirit with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming at a joint news conference that the alliance represents 60 per cent of the population and if it takes on the BJP unitedly, it will easily defeat the ruling party.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties took part in the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

The 14-member coordination panel will have K C Venugopal of Congress, T R Baalu of DMK, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Hemant Soren of JMM, Raghav Chadha of AAP, D Raja of CPI, Javed Ali Khan of SP, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Lalan Singh of JD(U), Abhishek Banerjee of TMC, Omar Abdullah of NC and Mehbooba Mufti of PDP.

The CPI-M will give the name of their leader later.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the INDIA bloc said, "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take."

It also resolved to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.

The resolution said the INDIA parties will coordinate their communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India' in different languages.

But the expected unveiling of the logo of the INDIA alliance at the Mumbai meeting was put on hold.

The meeting also indicated that the alliance may go into the collective leadership mode and put off the issue of having a convenor for the bloc.

The issue of appointing a convenor is a sticking point as there are several contenders and the leaders decided to skip the issue, sources said.

Speaking to reporters separately, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said there was no need for a convenor for the opposition bloc as it has a coordination committee that would work on the basis of consensus.

A date for the next meeting of the INDIA bloc was not announced since it was not needed as all the leaders would directly go to the people, he said.

He said the logo of INDIA bloc was put on hold so that people's suggestions can be sought.

There is no confusion on the logo, he added.

"There was a suggestion that we take people's views on the logo since this fight is for the cause of the people. We will seek their suggestions within a given time-frame and can come up with a better logo."

Several leaders deliberated on the issue of coming out with a plan and common agenda at the earliest, besides starting joint rallies as elections could be held anytime soon.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said a common minimum programme should be formulated soon.

"That (CMP) will be the face of the INDIA alliance. The BJP regime has ruined the country in several ways. It (CMP) must present a road map to the people spelling out what we intend doing to undo it," the DMK chief added.

Addressing the joint news conference after the two-day brainstorming on crystallising the new alliance's structure, Rahul Gandhi said it is impossible for the BJP to win the Lok Sabha polls if the alliance partners unite.

"I am confident INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP. We may have differences, but we all work with great flexibility," he said, adding they will propose a clear development path which will involve poor people in the progress of country.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the BJP-led government was stealing from the poor to help big industrialists.

"INDIA grouping must win to stop this loot. We all have a common goal to fight inflation and unemployment," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said with all opposition parties coming together, those in power at the Centre will have to go now.

"There is no certainty, but elections can be held early, so we've to remain alert and be prepared. We have discussed this," the JD(U) supremo said.

NCP's Sharad Pawar slammed the BJP for its 'Ghamandia' barb at INDIA grouping, saying it shows their arrogance.

INDIA parties have resolved to fight against corruption, Uddhav Thackeray said, adding, "We won't allow 'mitra-parivarvad'."

INDIA bloc is getting stronger each passing day and our unity is creating panic among our rivals, he added.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said PM Modi benefited because opposition parties were not together.

"We will fight this battle strongly and would like to assure Rahul Gandhi that we would be united, will be accommodative and there will be no problems or hurdles in seat sharing. Even while bearing losses we will strengthen INDIA and remove Modi from power," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the INDIA alliance is not an alliance of some parties, it is alliance of 140 crore Indians who want to build a new India.

"The BJP government is rattled by coming together of secular forces, we will consolidate it with public meets across country," said CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

In his address at the meeting, Kharge said the strength of the opposition alliance is making the government "nervous" and INDIA bloc partners should be prepared for "vendetta politics" as there will be more "misuse" of agencies against them.

Kharge said the success of both the previous meetings -- in Patna and Bengaluru-- can be measured by the fact that the prime minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also "compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery".

Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, participated in the discussions.

National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary were also present.

The leaders also passed a resolution hailing ISRO's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission, and asserted that it took six decades to build, expand and deepen the space agency's capacities and capabilities.

