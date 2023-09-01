Home Nation

President Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers' Museum, a  Union cabinet secretariat notification said.

The notification dated 30th August said: "In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE, under the heading “MINISTRY OF CULTURE (SANSKRITI MANTRALAYA)", in entry 9, for the words 'Nehru Memorial Museum and Library', the following words shall be substituted, namely:-'Prime Ministers Museum and Library".

In mid-June, during a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society.

The Culture Ministry then said that it had decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

This project was approved by Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.

During the inauguration, despite having received an invitation from the government, no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family was present for the function.

Three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have served as Prime Ministers of the country.

The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend that begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, "now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru".

"Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory," the release had said. 

