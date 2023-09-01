Remove reference to Ukraine issue to ensure joint declaration at G20 Summit, says Russian envoy

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The West should be prepared to change the paragraphs on the Ukraine conflict included in the Bali declaration if they want a joint statement at the G20 Summit, said Russia’s Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Friday.

"The Bali declaration cannot be repeated. It prevented the peace process between Russia and Ukraine. The impact of sanctions was reflected in the Bali formula. If the West wants to resolve the conflict, they should be open to changing the Bali paragraphs, which we do not agree with," Ambassador Alipov said.

"Why should G20 meetings insist on retaining Ukraine in the dialogue. We are open for discussions. The Security Council is there for that. G20 should be used as a platform to tackle financial and economic issues, not geopolitics," he said, adding that Ukraine should remain a neutral state. There should be other mutual agreements to resolve the conflict. "We are open to dialogue with NATO, but it should develop in good spirit."

Ambassador Alipov said relations between India and Russia have been further strengthened with the introduction of an e-visa by India for Russians which was reciprocated by Russia on August 1.

"We are also considering visa free travel between India and Russia as this would enhance and facilitate travel between the two nations," he added.

Russia alleges that it was NATO’s expansion eastward which led to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We had been warning the US and NATO that the situation would erupt and it did erupt. However, we are open to any suggestions from India or any other country that can help in building up negotiations to end the conflict. Zelensky’s 10-point formula is not acceptable. In addition, I would like to say that Russia wants peace in Ukraine, but they are not showing any interest," said Ambassador Alipov.

The Russian envoy also said that India’s clout was beginning to rise globally and Russia always supported India including its bid for full membership of the UNSC. Regarding G20, he said that some countries had hijacked the agenda and there should instead be a consensus. Issues where there is no consensus should be done away with, he added.

"We strongly support India’s priorities and are hopeful that the outcome will be one India aspires for and the Summit turns out to be a success for India and the world, irrespective of the formal outcome," Ambassador Alipov said, adding that India will be the centre of decision making very soon and has the capacity and right to be a leader of the Global South.

India and Russia have had historic ties and are strategic partners in trade. The rupee-rouble mechanism hasn't done as well as expected as Indian banks have feared secondary sanctions and are over-cautious.

Ambassador Alipov also pointed out that long before BRICS came into existence, there was the India, Russia, China trilateral which worked well until the Galwan clashes. "I hope that this trilateral is revived. Both India and China are close to Russia and whatever disputes they may have are bilateral and we don’t interfere in that," he added.

