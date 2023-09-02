Protests over Rajasthan Chief Minister’s ‘corrupt judiciary’ remarks 

Rajesh Asnani and Ramashankar By

Express News Service

JAIPUR/PATNA: A day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged corruption in the judiciary, Rajasthan’s legal fraternity on Friday erupted in protests across many districts.

The issue reverberated as far as Bihar where the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur accepted a complaint against the CM and posted the matter for hearing on September 11. Gehlot had claimed that “the judiciary is grappling with severe corruption,” asserting that there were reports of lawyers receiving written judgments in advance, resulting in the same decision from the court.

The Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association and the Advocates Association organized a one-day symbolic strike at the main bench of the High Court in Jodhpur on Friday. Lawyers also boycotted work in lower courts in many districts across Rajasthan.

In a joint statement, Ravi Bhansali, president of the Advocates Association, and Ranjit Joshi, president of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association, strongly condemned the Chief Minister’s statement, expressing deep concern and termed it as a display of irresponsible behavior.

An advocate has also filed a PIL in the Jaipur bench requesting it to take suo motu cognizance of Gehlot’s statement and initiate contempt proceedings. Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Govind Mathur, has also strongly criticized Gehlot’s statement, deeming it irresponsible. He questioned if the CM had consulted with the Chief Justice of Rajasthan before making such a statement.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan says judiciary corrupt, draws flak

Amid the turmoil, the CM on Friday sought to backtrack. “What I said regarding corruption in the judiciary is not my personal opinion. I have always respected and trusted the judiciary.”

A Patna report said advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a criminal complaint in the Muzaffarpur CJM Court on Thursday, alleging that Gehlot’s statement has hurt his sentiment as a lawyer.

The complaint has been filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (insult to somebody intentionally), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

JAIPUR/PATNA: A day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged corruption in the judiciary, Rajasthan’s legal fraternity on Friday erupted in protests across many districts. The issue reverberated as far as Bihar where the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur accepted a complaint against the CM and posted the matter for hearing on September 11. Gehlot had claimed that “the judiciary is grappling with severe corruption,” asserting that there were reports of lawyers receiving written judgments in advance, resulting in the same decision from the court. The Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association and the Advocates Association organized a one-day symbolic strike at the main bench of the High Court in Jodhpur on Friday. Lawyers also boycotted work in lower courts in many districts across Rajasthan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a joint statement, Ravi Bhansali, president of the Advocates Association, and Ranjit Joshi, president of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association, strongly condemned the Chief Minister’s statement, expressing deep concern and termed it as a display of irresponsible behavior. An advocate has also filed a PIL in the Jaipur bench requesting it to take suo motu cognizance of Gehlot’s statement and initiate contempt proceedings. Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Govind Mathur, has also strongly criticized Gehlot’s statement, deeming it irresponsible. He questioned if the CM had consulted with the Chief Justice of Rajasthan before making such a statement. ALSO READ | Rajasthan says judiciary corrupt, draws flak Amid the turmoil, the CM on Friday sought to backtrack. “What I said regarding corruption in the judiciary is not my personal opinion. I have always respected and trusted the judiciary.” A Patna report said advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a criminal complaint in the Muzaffarpur CJM Court on Thursday, alleging that Gehlot’s statement has hurt his sentiment as a lawyer. The complaint has been filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (insult to somebody intentionally), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).