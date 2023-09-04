Home Nation

TMC condemns DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on 'Sanatana Dharma'

"Harmony is our culture. We have to respect other religions. We condemn such remarks. The INDIA bloc has no connection with such comments," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The TMC on Monday condemned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' with coronavirus, malaria and dengue fever, saying the Opposition bloc INDIA has no connection with such comments.

Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against equality and social justice and it should be eradicated. He also likened the religious belief to coronavirus, malaria and dengue fever, saying such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

The DMK minister's remark triggered a massive political uproar with leaders of the BJP demanding an apology. The saffron camp also termed the DMK minister's remark as hate speech. Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the INDIA bloc had insulted 'Sanatana Dharma' as part of its appeasement politics.

"The remark by the Tamil Nadu CM's son caused embarrassment for all the allies of the INDIA bloc. When the bloc of opposition parties is building up its secular image, the remark on Sanatana Dharma is causing damage to our efforts," said a senior leader of Bengal's ruling party.

