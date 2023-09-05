'Sanatana Dharma' remark row: Security heightened at Udhayanidhi's residence in Chennai

By ANI

CHENNAI: A day after receiving a death threat regarding his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, security has been tightened outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai.

Stalin had received a threat from Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya who announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the Tamil Nadu Minister over his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

In response the Tamil Nadu minister while speaking to the DMK cadre in Thoothukudi said that he was only following the way set by Karunanidhi and Periyar.

"The same situation happened to Karunanidhi too where a saint said before that if someone chops off Karunanidhi's head he will be rewarded one crore rupees. What Karunanidhi said was, even if you give 100 crores I can't even comb my hair. I am following in the footsteps of Karunanidhi, and Ambedkar. Periyar, Anbazhagan and our leader (MK Stalin ) struggled to eradicate Sanadhanam (Sanatan Dharma) and that struggle will continue.

Earlier Udyanidhi Stalin had come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatana Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

“Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated,” he had said on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) regarding the comments on 'Sanatan Dharma made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Flagging off the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Ramdevara in Jaisalmer, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why is Gehlot ji silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize."

Unfazed by attacks from various leaders, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he would repeat the same thing again as he has included all religions and not just Hindus.

