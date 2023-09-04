Ayodhya seer announces Rs 10 crore bounty on Udhayanidhi Stalin's head over 'sanatana dharma' remark

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing his ire over the anti-'sanatana dharma' statement of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapaswi Chhavni of Ayodhya announced a cash reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who would behead the TN minister. He also symbolically beheaded Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday.

The seer said that 'sanatana dharma' had been in existence for thousands of years. Many religions came and became non-existent during the last 2,000 years but only one had been consistently present on the face of the earth and it was 'sanatana dharma', said the seer, adding that 'sanatana dharma' had neither a beginning nor an end. “It has never been destroyed and nor can it be destroyed ever,” said the seer, warning anyone who would try to destroy it.

Udhayanidhi Stalin courted controversy after he compared 'sanatana dharma' with malaria and dengue, saying it should be eradicated. His statement drew widespread condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others. However, Udhayanidhi has been standing by his statement, accusing the BJP of twisting it and saying that they were spreading fake news against him. He also said that he was ready to face any cases that would be registered against him in connection with the matter. He said the BJP was wary of the INDIA bloc and that the DMK believed in "One clan, one God."

Meanwhile, in response to the Tamil Nadu leader’s remarks, Paramhans Das said, "I announce a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who brings the head of DMK leader Udhayanidhi." He further added, "If no one brings his head, then I will behead him with my own hands. I have also prepared my sword to behead the DMK leader."

The Ayodhya seer dared Udhyanidhi to speak in the same blasphemous manner about other religions. He said that since 'sanatana dharma' was humane and believed in peaceful co-existence, it was always a target. “We may be humane but we kill demons also,” he said, adding that Udhayanidhi Stalin had become a demon.

