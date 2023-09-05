Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA bloc rechristens itself 'BHARAT': Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid controversy over G20 dinner invites purportedly sent on behalf of the 'President of Bharat', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked a "flustered" BJP whether it would change the name of Bharat if the opposition alliance INDIA rechristens itself Bharat.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that an invite sent by the Narendra Modi government for a G20 dinner refers to the President as "President of Bharat" and not India.

"There is no official information about it but I have heard rumours. Why is this happening? Some parties have come together to form the INDIA bloc. If INDIA alliance changes its name to Bharat, will they rename Bharat?" Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"This is treason."

Kejriwal said the BJP was so disturbed by the opposition alliance that when it was first announced it tried to divert people's attention from it with its 'One nation, One election' proposal.

On another controversy DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin triggered with his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Kejriwal said people must respect all religions.

"I am from Sanatan Dharma. Many of you also belong to Sanatan Dharma. We should respect each others' religion and not speak wrong against it," he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had on September 2 likened Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue and said such things should not just be opposed but destroyed.

He referred to Sanatan Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai.

