Home Nation

Biden continues to remain Covid negative, no change in travel plans to India: White House

Biden underwent testing for coronavirus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with results indicating that he remains negative for the virus.

Published: 07th September 2023 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Joe Biden and Modi

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden remained negative for coronavirus on Wednesday and consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam scheduled for this week, according to the White House.

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Biden, 80, will travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

On Friday, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit.

Biden underwent testing for coronavirus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with results indicating that he remains negative for the virus.

ALSO READ | US President Joe Biden's arrival to kickstart countdown to G20 Summit

Consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam scheduled this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during her daily news conference on Wednesday.

The daily testing for Biden for COVID-19 symptoms comes in the wake of First Lady Jill Biden's positive COVID-19 test on Monday.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his upcoming visits to India and Vietnam.

After attending the G20 summit in New Delhi, Biden will travel to Vietnam's capital Hanoi on September 10 to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders.

According to a CNN report, Biden's trip to Vietnam comes as his administration works to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region and after he said last month that he would soon visit Hanoi "to change our relationship", comments that reflected the current era of tension in Asia.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Joe Biden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp