Beginning of new world order: India’s G20 Presidency inclusive, decisive and action-oriented, says PM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the eve of the commencement of the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while outlining the expected outcomes of the meet, stated that the G20 would chart a new path toward ‘human-centric’ and inclusive development.

Just hours before his meetings with the US President and other foreign dignitaries for bilateral discussions on Friday, Modi announced that he would be chairing sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family’ and ‘One Future,’ covering a wide range of issues.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), shortly after the arrival of British PM Rishi Sunak along with his India-born wife Akshata Sunak, Modi expressed his anticipation of a fruitful summit to collaboratively work towards a better planet.

Subsequently, he remarked, “India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on September 9 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This marks the first-ever G20 Summit hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days,” he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s mission, the PM further stated, “India places great emphasis on a human-centric approach to progress. It is essential to emulate Gandhi’s mission of serving the underprivileged, especially those at the very end of the queue.” He also mentioned that he would be chairing discussions on various issues, including the promotion of strong, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced growth.

“We aim to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goals, the Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future, and strengthening multilateral institutions for 21st century,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “Collectively, we will work towards furthering gender equality, empowering women, and ensuring world peace.”

Elaborating on the essence of India’s G20 Presidency theme, the PM stated, “Rooted in our cultural ethos, India’s G20 Presidency theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future’ deeply resonates with our worldview that the entire world is one family.”

Heard in the corridor

Biden arrives, spreads cheer

US President Joe Biden was in great spirits on his arrival in New Delhi. When Minister VK Singh welcomed him, Biden thanked him with a wide smile. During the chat that followed, he was seen bursting into laughter many times. Then he spotted an unusual guest — US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, had brought along his daughter. Biden hugged the girl and quite affectionately asked her how she was doing, to which she replied, “Very nice, sir.” “He displayed a great sense of humour, making all of us laugh. He made us feel as if we were old acquaintances,” said an official.

IMF chief shakes a leg upon arrival

The global leaders arriving for the summit in New Delhi are being welcomed by traditional Indian dance performances by various troupes. When IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva arrived, the cultural team showcased a traditional folk dance to the tunes of a Sambalpuri song. A smiling Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport. Prime Minister Modi said he appreciated the affection she has shown for India’s culture when she landed here.

I am a proud Hindu, says Sunak

Union minister Ashwini Choubey greeted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a “Jai Siyaram.” Choubey, introducing himself, said he hailed from Bihar’s Buxar, where Lord Ram and Laxman killed the demon Tadka. “O great! That’s so much pious to hear,” Sunak remarked. He was informed that he had come to his ‘sasural’ (in-laws’ home) and his wife was ‘Bharat ki beti’ (India’s daughter). Choubey gifted him a garland of rudraksha, a copy of Bhagwat Gita and a copy of Hanuman Chalisa. “I am a proud Hindu,” Sunak later remarked, pointing to his roots.

On the menu: Pearl Peas Soup

As the G20 Summit unfolds in all its glory, the Ashok’s Culinary Team has embarked on an exciting journey of culinary innovation. The dedicated chefs have meticulously crafted a range of unique recipes for the distinguished dignitaries. The team has developed extraordinary recipes such as pearl peas soup, jowar anjeer ke kofte, falafel in pita pockets served with hummus, grilled salmon in south Indian style curry leaf marination, bao (steamed buns with exotic fillings) and amaranth jalebi with thandai rabdi.

Garden of garlands at Lutyens’ Delhi

Trees lining the roads leading to the G20 venue Bharat Mandapam and the delegates’ hotels have been decorated with garlands of yellow flowers. More than 1,000 quintals of flowers were brought in for this, sources said. Lutyens’ Delhi resembles a big colourful garden with thousands of garlands made of marigold, chrysanthemum, daisy and asparagus mary. About 20 flower boards are displayed at the venue with the G20 logo and slogan ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

(Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Parvez Sultan)

