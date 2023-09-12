Fresh violence: Three Kuki-Zo tribals killed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

Prasanta Mazumdar By

IMPHAL: In continued violence in Manipur, suspected militants gunned down three Kuki-Zo tribals on Tuesday morning.

The attack was carried out around 8:20 am at a place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei of Kanggui area in the Kuki-Zo majority hill district of Kangpokpi.

The site is close to the border of Meitei-majority Imphal West district.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), which is a Kuki-Zo organisation, identified the deceased as Satneo Tuboi, Ngamminlun Lhouvum and Ngamminlun Kipgen.

Kipgen, a musician, was the secretary of the Thadou Artiste Association.

The ITLF said the assailants, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, “ambushed” the civilians travelling on a road.

“The Kuki-Zo tribals have steadfastly tried to maintain peace after the initial bout of violence in May, but the unending attacks and arson are testing us to the limit,” the ITLF said in a statement.

It condemned the killings and urged the central government to crack down on the valley-based insurgent groups. Further, it urged the Centre to reimpose the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in valley areas immediately “since the state government and sections of the police force are openly siding with the majority community”.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has restricted the use of press stickers, vests and jackets to journalists possessing identity or accreditation cards issued by a competent authority. The home department in an order said the decision was made to check misuse which could flare up the situation.

The government said district magistrates, police and security agencies, deployed to enforce law and public order, would take appropriate action for the effective implementation of the order.

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in the Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence between Kuki-Zo tribals and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

