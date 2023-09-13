Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Second militant killed in Rajouri encounter, toll in gunfight rises to three

Among the dead in the ongoing encounter in the area are two militants and a soldier Rifleman Ravi Kumar. Besides, a six-year-old Army Dog (Kent) was also killed in the firing by the militants.

Published: 13th September 2023 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rifleman Ravi Kumar

An Army officer pays tribute to Rifleman Ravi who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri district. (PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Another militant was killed in the ongoing encounter with troops in a forest area of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the gunfight to three.

ADGP Jammu police Mukesh Singh said another militant has been killed in the gunfight in the Narla area of Rajouri.

A fresh gunfight erupted between militants and troops in the area today.

With his killing, the death toll in the encounter has risen to three.

Among the dead were two militants and a soldier. Besides, a six-year-old Army Dog (Kent) was also killed in the firing by the militants.

Security officials suspect that one more militant is hiding in the area.

The army and policemen are conducting massive searches in Narla and adjoining areas.

A joint contingent of army and police launched a cordon and search operation in the Narla area of Rajouri yesterday morning after receiving information about the presence of two-three armed militants there.

While the operation was going on, militants fired on the security men. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, a militant as well as Rifleman Ravi Kumar were killed. Three other security men including a policeman and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were injured. The injured security men have been evacuated to a military hospital.

The Defence spokesman said an Indian Army dog Kent, a six-year-old female labrador of the 21 Army Dog Unit, was killed after being hit by the militant fire. “The dog was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire from militants,” he said. “The dog died on the spot”.

The dog, according to an army official, had been part of many anti-militancy operations in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The border districts have witnessed many encounters this year, resulting in the killing of 26 militants and 10 security personnel.

