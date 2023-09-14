Home Nation

Boat carrying 32 children capsizes in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The accident happened when the students from nearby villages were on the boat to go to the school.

Image used for representational purpose (Express illustrations)

By Online Desk

A boat carrying 32 school students capsized in the Bagmati River in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday. 

Media reports said that the accident happened when the students were on the boat to go to the school.
Based on the information, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued at least 18 students. However, more than 10 students are still missing and efforts are underway to rescue them. 

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river.

Talking to reporters, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Rescue operation is underway". I have asked the district magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

