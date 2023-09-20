Military ties with Canada will not be affected by row, says Indian Army

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The row between India and Canada is not going to affect military ties between the two countries, said Indian Army officials. The Deputy Chief of the Canadian Army will be attending the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC) here next week.

Terming Canada an "important partner" in the IPACC journey, Major General Abhinaya Rai, additional director general, Strategic Planning said, "The Canadian (deputy) chief is coming here. His delegation is coming here. Even when we look at the relationships with some of our neighbours...where we may have had a standoff but we continue to engage them at all levels, be it the military level and at the diplomatic level. And I am referring directly to China here," Rai said at a curtain-raiser to the conference.

The Canadian Army will be represented by its deputy commander Major General Peter Scott, accompanied by his delegation, at the two-day event that begins on September 26.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had on Monday alleged a "potential link" between the Indian government and the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India on Tuesday rejected the Canadian PM's claim. "We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," India's foreign ministry said.

Along with the 13th edition of the IPACC, the Indian Army and the United States Army will also co-host the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) and Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), a three-day conference of Chiefs of Armies and delegates of 35 countries, in New Delhi from 25th to 27th September. This event will see over 150 delegates participate in various plenary and round-table sessions.

The central theme for this forum is "Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region."

As per the Indian Army, the conference will provide an opportunity for Army Chiefs and senior-level leaders from land forces, primarily of the Indo-Pacific region, to exchange ideas and views on security and contemporary issues. "The core effort of the forum will be to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue and friendship amongst the littoral partners," The Army said.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and General Randy George, Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army, will be holding a joint press conference. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, will attend the opening ceremony.

The conference will feature plenary sessions and informal meetings in three tiers. The Army Chiefs conference will discuss issues of mutual interest and areas of cooperation to synergise efforts of all stakeholders for effecting peace and stability in the region. The IPAMS is a military seminar for Army officers between the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel to Major General to exchange views on regional security issues and best practices. The SELF will involve the participation of tactical level sub unit commanders to hold open dialogue, share lessons learned and provide understanding about armies participating in the forum.

Discussions on topics such as peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance/ disaster relief, leadership development and empowering women will be held. The delegates will also visit the National War Memorial and pay homage to India's fallen heroes. The event will also showcase Atmanirbhar Bharat equipment display. The participants will get a glimpse of India's rich cultural diversity by visiting some heritage sites in the capital. They will also be witnessing various initiatives undertaken by the Army Wives Welfare Association.

During the curtain raiser on Wednesday, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army briefed the media about the framework of the event. He highlighted that the Indian Army has made significant contributions in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He also emphasised that the Indian Army remains committed to humanitarian endeavours and relief efforts in the region. Attaches of the United States, France, Japan, Maldives and Singapore participated in a round table discussion conducted on the topic "Collaborative Approach in Combating Non-Traditional Security Threats in Indo-Pacific."

