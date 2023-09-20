Home Nation

Women's bill: Mayawati seeks rapid implementation, asks govt to drop provisions 'delaying' quota

The BSP chief accused the Centre of bringing the bill with a view to muster women's votes in the state and Lok Sabha polls and not with a clear conscience.

Published: 20th September 2023 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

BSP-Mayawati

FILE - Former UP Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BSP leader Mayawati on Wednesday urged the government to delink the women's reservation bill from the census and delimitation exercises that would "delay" its implementation for years, and ensure that the quota can come into being "immediately."

She said certain provisions of the bill have been framed in such a manner that the benefit of the reservation would not reach women for the next 15 or 16 years, or "several elections" later.

The Centre on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for nearly three decades because of a lack of consensus among parties.

ALSO READ | Delay in implementing is gross injustice to Indian women: Sonia on women's bill

"The provisions which need to be mentioned here are that after the passage of the bill a census will be carried out in the country followed by the delimitation for Lok Sabha and state assembly constituencies," The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, who has already extended support to the bill, said.

"This means it will not be implemented immediately," she told reporters.

It is an open fact that the census takes several years to complete, and the last one was carried out in 2011, Mayawati said. "In such a situation, the new census will take several years and then delimitation will also take several years and only then the reservation will be implemented," the leader said.

The BSP chief accused the Centre of bringing the bill with a view to muster women's votes in the state and Lok Sabha polls and not with a clear conscience.

"It is nothing more than that and the conditions kept in the bill prove this. If such is not the case, the BSP urges the government to drop these two provisions from the bill or take such steps as could help women get the benefit of the reservation bill immediately," she said.

ALSO READ | INDIA bloc assures support, urges implementation in 2024 without time limit clause

Stressing her demand for quota within quota, the politician said, "I again appeal for a separate quota for women from SC/ST category in the 33 per cent reservation. Similarly, the quota of the OBC women should also be decided as they are still backwards as compared to the general category women."

She, however, repeated that her party will support the bill even if its conditions are not met, considering women are still backward as compared to men.

The government on Tuesday introduced the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam, reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

However, provisions in the bill state that the reservation will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise, or the redrawing of constituencies, and census.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women Reservation Bill Women Representation Mayawati BSP Politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp