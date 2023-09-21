If Biden comes as chief guest for Republic Day, there could be a Quad Summit too in January

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With US President Joe Biden having been invited as the chief guest for Republic Day in 2024, there is speculation on whether there would be a Quad Summit in India in January.

“If President Biden does confirm his visit, there is every possibility of the Quad Summit being held around the same time,” said a source.

Earlier, on Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, "During the sidelines of the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Biden on September 8th (a day ahead of the G20 Summit) PM Modi extended an invite to President Biden to come for the Republic Day."

President Biden hasn't confirmed his participation yet, but if he accepts, he would be visiting India for the second time in four months.

India will host the next Quad Summit but there is no confirmation yet on the dates. Although January 26 is also Australia's National Day, the summit could be held shortly afterwards if President Biden gives his nod.

Meanwhile, President Biden will also be preparing for his last State of the Union address before the 2024 elections. There is no clarity yet on when the date would be, if it happens to be in January.

President Biden, who has been in the White House since 2021, is hoping to be nominated by the Democratic Party as the Presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Former US President Barack Obama had been the chief guest for Republic Day in 2015.

