Home Nation

If Biden comes as chief guest for Republic Day, there could be a Quad Summit too in January

India will host the next Quad Summit but there is no confirmation yet on the dates.

Published: 21st September 2023 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

(From L) Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida during the Quad summit in Tokyo, May 24, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With US President Joe Biden having been invited as the chief guest for Republic Day in 2024, there is speculation on whether there would be a Quad Summit in India in January.

“If President Biden does confirm his visit, there is every possibility of the Quad Summit being held around the same time,” said a source.

Earlier, on Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, "During the sidelines of the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Biden on September 8th (a day ahead of the G20 Summit) PM Modi extended an invite to President Biden to come for the Republic Day."

President Biden hasn't confirmed his participation yet, but if he accepts, he would be visiting India for the second time in four months.

ALSO READ | English breakfast: Modi, Biden’s grandpa & some spiced toast

India will host the next Quad Summit but there is no confirmation yet on the dates. Although January 26 is also Australia's National Day, the summit could be held shortly afterwards if President Biden gives his nod.

Meanwhile, President Biden will also be preparing for his last State of the Union address before the 2024 elections. There is no clarity yet on when the date would be, if it happens to be in January.

President Biden, who has been in the White House since 2021, is hoping to be nominated by the Democratic Party as the Presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Former US President Barack Obama had been the chief guest for Republic Day in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Quad summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp