Home Nation

'Unfortunate that BJP has not yet taken appropriate action': Mayawati on Bidhuri's remarks in LS

Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Published: 22nd September 2023 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

BSP-Mayawati

FILE - Former UP Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday said it was "unfortunate" that the BJP has not yet taken "appropriate" action against its parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri for his objectionable remarks in the Lok Sabha against her party's MP Danish Ali.

The BJP has issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Ali in Parliament during a discussion on the Chandrayaan mission's success.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, "Although the speaker has expunged the objectionable remarks made by BJP MP against BSP MP Danish Ali, warned him and a senior minister has apologised in the House, but it is sad/unfortunate that the party has not yet taken appropriate action against him."

Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Later, Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP MP Bidhuri of strict action as remarks spark outrage

The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP has gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati remarks Ramesh Bidhuri Danish Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp