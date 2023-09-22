With historic 214-0 Rajya Sabha vote, Parliament passes women's reservation bill

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parliament approved a bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday.

History was made in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with all 214 members present in the House voting in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill after an 11-hour debate. There was no vote against it, nor was there any abstention. In the Lok Sabha, where two of the 456 MPs present in the House had voted against the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The bill reserves 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Expressing his gratitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his intervention said it will create a new confidence among the people. All members of all parties played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing nari shakti, the PM observed.

He urged the members to vote for the bill collectively, thus sending a new message to all the women. In all, 72 members participated in the debate. Some from the Opposition called it a post-dated cheque, while others panned it as an election gimmick aimed at electoral gain in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Opposition also sought the carving out of an OBC quota within the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Initiating the discussion, Congress MP Ranjita Ranjan came down heavily on the government, wondering why it took nine-and-a-half years to introduce the bill despite promising it in the BJP’s election manifesto in 2014.

She also faulted the ruling BJP for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

#WATCH | Women MPs celebrate with PM Modi after the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) was passed in Rajya Sabha, earlier visuals. pic.twitter.com/b2gONclRal — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his address, demanded that the legislation be made effective immediately instead of putting it off till the Census and delimitation exercises are completed.

BJP president J P Nadda attacked the Congress for demanding an OBC quota within the reservation for women lawmakers.

Sharply criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi observation that there were only three OBC secretaries at the Centre, Nadda Nadda said OBC reservation in services was implemented only after a Supreme Court order in 1992.

“Can he tell us as to how many OBC secretaries were there between 2004 and 2014? The Congress has always been anti-OBC,” Nadda alleged.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the BJP does not play politics in matters related to women.

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal demanded a statement from the prime minister and home minister assuring the House about completing the process of implementing the women’s reservation bill by 2029. “We don’t know who will come to power, but they must make a statement that if they don’t complete the process by 2029 they will resign as PM and HM,” Sibal said

ALSO READ | Women's reservation should be done only after caste census: Tamil Nadu Congress

The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill -- Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam -- was moved in Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

It was the first bill taken up by Parliament after its proceedings during a special session moved to the new building.

According to the bill, it will come into effect after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies which will be carried out after the completion of the next population census.

At present, women make up for nearly half of India's 95 crore registered voters but account for only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in the state assemblies.

PM, BJP leaders hail passing of bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after the Women's Reservation Bill became a law being passed by Rajya Sabha described it "a defining moment in nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians".

Taking to X( formerly Twitter), the PM thanked all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. "Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India", he said.

He further said, "This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions".

Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah said "Where there is a will there is a way". He also termed it "A historic milestone was achieved today on the path of equitable governance as the Rajya Sabha has passed the women's reservation bill.

By fulfilling a long-pending demand, PM Modi has sent a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world".

BJP national president JP Nadda said"Today, as a nation, we have ushered ourselves into a new era of women empowerment. With the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' by both houses of Parliament, we have moved towards providing a long-pending right to our women".

Nadda further said that the bill will not merely increase the representation of women in the legislature but will inspire all women to play an instrumental role in shaping an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari said, "New Chapter in the Epic of the World's Largest Democracy! The passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam through both houses of the Indian Parliament is a momentous occasion that transcends time. With all 1.4 billion Indians waiting in anticipation, this historical stride promises to empower women in politics like never before." He said that this achievement is a testament to the indomitable spirit of a nation where progress knows no bounds, and equality paves the way for a future where every voice, regardless of gender, resonates in the halls of power.

Many other BJP leaders termed the Bill an epochal beginning for women's reservation in politics. In the last few days of the special session, a number of women celebrities visited the new parliament expressing their support for the Women Reservation Bill.

NEW DELHI: Parliament approved a bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday. History was made in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with all 214 members present in the House voting in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill after an 11-hour debate. There was no vote against it, nor was there any abstention. In the Lok Sabha, where two of the 456 MPs present in the House had voted against the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The bill reserves 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Expressing his gratitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his intervention said it will create a new confidence among the people. All members of all parties played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing nari shakti, the PM observed. He urged the members to vote for the bill collectively, thus sending a new message to all the women. In all, 72 members participated in the debate. Some from the Opposition called it a post-dated cheque, while others panned it as an election gimmick aimed at electoral gain in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Opposition also sought the carving out of an OBC quota within the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Initiating the discussion, Congress MP Ranjita Ranjan came down heavily on the government, wondering why it took nine-and-a-half years to introduce the bill despite promising it in the BJP’s election manifesto in 2014. She also faulted the ruling BJP for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. #WATCH | Women MPs celebrate with PM Modi after the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) was passed in Rajya Sabha, earlier visuals. pic.twitter.com/b2gONclRal — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his address, demanded that the legislation be made effective immediately instead of putting it off till the Census and delimitation exercises are completed. BJP president J P Nadda attacked the Congress for demanding an OBC quota within the reservation for women lawmakers. Sharply criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi observation that there were only three OBC secretaries at the Centre, Nadda Nadda said OBC reservation in services was implemented only after a Supreme Court order in 1992. “Can he tell us as to how many OBC secretaries were there between 2004 and 2014? The Congress has always been anti-OBC,” Nadda alleged. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the BJP does not play politics in matters related to women. Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal demanded a statement from the prime minister and home minister assuring the House about completing the process of implementing the women’s reservation bill by 2029. “We don’t know who will come to power, but they must make a statement that if they don’t complete the process by 2029 they will resign as PM and HM,” Sibal said ALSO READ | Women's reservation should be done only after caste census: Tamil Nadu Congress The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill -- Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam -- was moved in Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It was the first bill taken up by Parliament after its proceedings during a special session moved to the new building. According to the bill, it will come into effect after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies which will be carried out after the completion of the next population census. At present, women make up for nearly half of India's 95 crore registered voters but account for only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in the state assemblies. PM, BJP leaders hail passing of bill Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after the Women's Reservation Bill became a law being passed by Rajya Sabha described it "a defining moment in nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians". Taking to X( formerly Twitter), the PM thanked all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. "Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India", he said. He further said, "This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions". Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah said "Where there is a will there is a way". He also termed it "A historic milestone was achieved today on the path of equitable governance as the Rajya Sabha has passed the women's reservation bill. By fulfilling a long-pending demand, PM Modi has sent a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world". BJP national president JP Nadda said"Today, as a nation, we have ushered ourselves into a new era of women empowerment. With the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' by both houses of Parliament, we have moved towards providing a long-pending right to our women". Nadda further said that the bill will not merely increase the representation of women in the legislature but will inspire all women to play an instrumental role in shaping an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari said, "New Chapter in the Epic of the World's Largest Democracy! The passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam through both houses of the Indian Parliament is a momentous occasion that transcends time. With all 1.4 billion Indians waiting in anticipation, this historical stride promises to empower women in politics like never before." He said that this achievement is a testament to the indomitable spirit of a nation where progress knows no bounds, and equality paves the way for a future where every voice, regardless of gender, resonates in the halls of power. Many other BJP leaders termed the Bill an epochal beginning for women's reservation in politics. In the last few days of the special session, a number of women celebrities visited the new parliament expressing their support for the Women Reservation Bill.