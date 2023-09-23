Home Nation

Seven-star edifice saw new culture of hate being inaugurated in Parliament: Kapil Sibal

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered a furore.

Published: 23rd September 2023 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sibal

A file photo of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a swipe at the government over BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali, saying the "seven-star edifice" saw the new culture of "hate" being inaugurated in Parliament.

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

In a post on X, Sibal mentioned the derogatory words used by Bidhuri against Danish Ali and questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

"The seven-star edifice saw the new culture of 'hate' being inaugurated in Parliament," Sibal said.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha shifted from the old to the new Parliament building during the just-concluded session.

Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in Lok Sabha against Danish Ali triggered a massive outrage on Friday with Speaker Om Birla warning him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated and Ali asserting he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.

The INDIA bloc parties rallied behind Ali, who said it was nothing less than hate speech and demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House, even as the BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri.

READ MORE | 'Unfortunate that BJP has not yet taken appropriate action': Mayawati on Bidhuri's remarks in LS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Sibal Ramesh Bidhuri BJP BSP MP Danish Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp