Seven-star edifice saw new culture of hate being inaugurated in Parliament: Kapil Sibal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a swipe at the government over BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali, saying the "seven-star edifice" saw the new culture of "hate" being inaugurated in Parliament.

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

In a post on X, Sibal mentioned the derogatory words used by Bidhuri against Danish Ali and questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) MP in Parliament called :



Danish Ali (BSP) MP :



Bhadwa (pimp)

Katwa (circumcised one)

Mullah Ugrwadi (Muslim terrorist)

Atankwadi (Terrorist)



PM : silent

HM : silent



The 7 star edifice saw the new culture of “hate” being inaugurated in Parliament ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 23, 2023

"The seven-star edifice saw the new culture of 'hate' being inaugurated in Parliament," Sibal said.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha shifted from the old to the new Parliament building during the just-concluded session.

Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in Lok Sabha against Danish Ali triggered a massive outrage on Friday with Speaker Om Birla warning him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated and Ali asserting he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.

The INDIA bloc parties rallied behind Ali, who said it was nothing less than hate speech and demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House, even as the BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri.

