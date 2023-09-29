OBC quota won't be affected by reservations for Marathas, assures Maharashtra CM Shinde

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the OBC community on Friday and assured them that their quota would not be affected while giving reservations to Maratha and other communities.

The meeting was chaired by CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House.

Shinde said they had appointed a retired judge to study whether people belonging to the Kunbi community in Marathwada can be given the OBC certificate on the basis of past records and genealogy.

“We are not here to decrease reservations of any communities presently being availed. We want to bring back reservations to the Maratha community that earlier got cancelled due to the Supreme Court order. We are also planning to undertake various schemes for the deprived communities. We will soon have separate meetings for welfare of smaller communities. There are various boards for welfare and development of various communities like BARTI, SARATI etc, which will be strengthened by giving them adequate funds,” Shinde added.

ALSO READ | Govt committed to giving quota to Maratha community, decision must be foolproof: Maharashtra CM Shinde

He said that for OBC community students, the state government has decided to start 72 hostels and relax the cap of Rs 8 lakh income for them so that they can get the benefits in government college admissions. Fadnavis said that the state government has earmarked Rs 4000 crore for the welfare and development of OBC communities. He also said that the Centre has decided to give reservations to OBC students in medical admissions in higher studies.

“The OBC commission will be given the constitutional status so it will continue to work for the welfare of the backward community. We will not hurt any community's reservations,” said Fadnavis.

In the meeting, it was reported that cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal complained that the OBC seats in government jobs are not filled completely and demanded the review of all posts. “The seats in open are filled more than the total vacancy while OBC seats are kept vacant for years,” Bhujbal said.

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the OBC community on Friday and assured them that their quota would not be affected while giving reservations to Maratha and other communities. The meeting was chaired by CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House. Shinde said they had appointed a retired judge to study whether people belonging to the Kunbi community in Marathwada can be given the OBC certificate on the basis of past records and genealogy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are not here to decrease reservations of any communities presently being availed. We want to bring back reservations to the Maratha community that earlier got cancelled due to the Supreme Court order. We are also planning to undertake various schemes for the deprived communities. We will soon have separate meetings for welfare of smaller communities. There are various boards for welfare and development of various communities like BARTI, SARATI etc, which will be strengthened by giving them adequate funds,” Shinde added. ALSO READ | Govt committed to giving quota to Maratha community, decision must be foolproof: Maharashtra CM Shinde He said that for OBC community students, the state government has decided to start 72 hostels and relax the cap of Rs 8 lakh income for them so that they can get the benefits in government college admissions. Fadnavis said that the state government has earmarked Rs 4000 crore for the welfare and development of OBC communities. He also said that the Centre has decided to give reservations to OBC students in medical admissions in higher studies. “The OBC commission will be given the constitutional status so it will continue to work for the welfare of the backward community. We will not hurt any community's reservations,” said Fadnavis. In the meeting, it was reported that cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal complained that the OBC seats in government jobs are not filled completely and demanded the review of all posts. “The seats in open are filled more than the total vacancy while OBC seats are kept vacant for years,” Bhujbal said.