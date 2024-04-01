8 die, many hurt as storm ravages Jalpaiguri

KOLKATA: A heavy storm wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, claiming at least eight lives and leaving over a hundred injured on Sunday. Extensive damage, including destroyed houses, uprooted trees and fallen electric poles, was reported by the district administration as strong winds battered the town and neighbouring areas in Mainaguri.
Senior district officials initiated round-the-clock rescue operations to aid those affected by the disaster.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushed to Bagdogra late night and said the administration was providing all necessary help. She confirmed the fatalities and assured the affected families of necessary aid from the administration. She announced compensation for the families of the deceased and expressed her condolences on social media. The chief minister pledged continued support and deployed police and quick response teams to assist in relief operations.
“A disaster occurred due to which several houses were damaged and eight people died. Condition of two others is serious. The administration is on the spot and is providing all necessary help,” she said.
PM Narendra Modi also expressed his grief and urged BJP workers in Bengal to help affected people. “My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” PM Modi wrote in ‘X’.
Guwahati airport operations halted
Authorities at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati temporarily halted flight operations and diverted six flights on Sunday evening due to heavy rainfall and storm. No injuries or significant damage were, however, reported. A sudden downpour accompanied by a storm wreaked havoc.