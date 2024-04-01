8 die, many hurt as storm ravages Jalpaiguri

KOLKATA: A heavy storm wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, claiming at least eight lives and leaving over a hundred injured on Sunday. Extensive damage, including destroyed houses, uprooted trees and fallen electric poles, was reported by the district administration as strong winds battered the town and neighbouring areas in Mainaguri.

Senior district officials initiated round-the-clock rescue operations to aid those affected by the disaster.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushed to Bagdogra late night and said the administration was providing all necessary help. She confirmed the fatalities and assured the affected families of necessary aid from the administration. She announced compensation for the families of the deceased and expressed her condolences on social media. The chief minister pledged continued support and deployed police and quick response teams to assist in relief operations.