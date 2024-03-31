PM Modi condoles loss of lives in storm in north Bengal, asks officials to help those affected

NEW DELHI: Condoling the loss of lives in a storm that wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it.

Four people died and more than 100 were injured as a sudden storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district on Sunday.

Several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied with hail struck most parts of the district.

In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones."

Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains, the prime minister said.

"I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected," he said.