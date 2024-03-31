4 killed, over 100 injured as storm hits Bengal's Jalpaiguri

KOLKATA: At least eight persons were killed and several people injured as a storm destroyed parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday.

According to district administration , several houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles fell as strong winds devastated most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri.Senior district officials said that they are working 24 hours and helping people in the rescue operation.

Among the most affected areas were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who arrived in Bagdogra on late Sunday night confirmed the fatalities and said that the administration is 'providing the necessary help.

"A disaster occurred due to which several houses were damaged and 5 people died. Two others are in serious condition. The administration is on the spot and providing necessary help. Government is doing everything possible to help the victims," she said.

Governor of West Bengal will visit Jalpaiguri tomorrow .

The TMC chief also announced compensation for the kin of those who lost their lives.

"District administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).