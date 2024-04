Congress slams PM over his remarks on electoral bonds issue

In 2024, the Supreme Court intervened to reject the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional.

Up until the last day in court, the Modi government tried to defend the anonymity of the scheme, the Congress leader said.

Finally, the Supreme Court demanded that the SBI publish the details of who donated to which party, he noted.

"Still, the remote-controlled SBI lied to the court, saying it did not collect this information. Then, it requested three months' time to collate the data, conveniently seeking an extension until after the election.It was only the Supreme Court's strong intervention that forced the SBI to release the data publicly within days," Ramesh said.

He alleged that the SBI was lying in the Supreme Court when it demanded a three-month extension to match donor data with the political parties.

"It took our team five lines of Python code and less than fifteen seconds to match each donor with the political party they donated to," he said.

"As for the PM's question of 'what have I done that I should face a setback (due to Electoral Bonds)?' Mr.Modi, the data has revealed your party and Government's monumental corruption," Ramesh alleged.

He claimed that "Rs.4 lakh crores worth of contracts, projects, and environmental clearances can be linked to thousands of crores in electoral bond donations made by corporate donors to your party.

The Government of India has been reduced to a supermarket - 'Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo'."

"At least 40 ED/IT/CBI raids on firms have been followed by hefty electoral bond donations by these firms to the BJP. The prime minister and his cronies have been engaged in a systematic 'hafta vasuli'," Ramesh alleged.

"The corruption of the Modi Sarkar has been known for a while now; the setback is that there are now hard numbers to prove it. Unfortunately, we can expect the prime minister to continue his full-time job of lying to the Indian people to cover it up," the Congress leader said.

In his interview, Modi said, "Tell me what have we done that I should see it as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent."