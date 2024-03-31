Fund trail possible due to electoral bonds, shortcomings could be improved: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rejected the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, saying no system is perfect and any shortcoming could be improved upon.

He also said those who are "dancing" over the matter will repent it.

"Tell me what have we done that I should see it as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent," he told Thanthi TV in an interview when asked if the electoral bond details have caused a setback to the ruling BJP.

The prime minister said it is due to the electoral bond system put in by his government that the sources of funding and its beneficiaries could be found out.

If a trail is available today, it is because of the presence of bonds, he said, asking if any agency can tell about the sources of funding and their beneficiaries for the polls before 2014, the year he came to power.

"No system is perfect. There can be shortcomings which could be improved upon," he said.

Opposition parties have cited the revelations following the Supreme Court order, which brought all information related to electoral bonds in public domain while terming the anonymous funding practice unconstitutional, to attack the government.

Many firms facing criminal probes have turned out to be big buyers of these bonds.

In the interview, Modi asserted that one should not see politics in everything he does, saying that he works for the country and Tamil Nadu is its big strength.