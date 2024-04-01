Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi from Punjab joins Congress

NEW DELHI: Former AAP MP from Punjab's Patiala, Dharamvir Gandhi on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders here. His joining comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from the Patiala seat.

Dharamvir Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur from Patiala.