Nation

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP, praises PM Modi's leadership

Praising Modi's leadership, Kaur said she decided to join the BJP looking at his policies and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.
Former Congress Parneet kaur join BJP in the presence of Arun Singh, Sunil Jakhar and others at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday.
Former Congress Parneet kaur join BJP in the presence of Arun Singh, Sunil Jakhar and others at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS
PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader Preneet Kaur joined the BJP here on Thursday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.

Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab's Patiala and a former Union minister, was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February last year soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP, quitting the grand old party.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Congress' Punjab unit, had sent a complaint to the party high command, accusing Kaur of indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP.

Former Congress Parneet kaur join BJP in the presence of Arun Singh, Sunil Jakhar and others at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday.
Preneet Kaur likely to make a switch to BJP

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, Kaur expressed her happiness over joining the party.

She also thanked Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and the "entire BJP family" for giving her an opportunity to work with the party.

Praising Modi's leadership, Kaur said she decided to join the BJP looking at his policies and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2024/Feb/21/preneet-kaur-likely-to-make-a-switch-to-bjp

"I am fully confident that our children's future and our country will remain secure under his (Modi's) leadership and policies," she told reporters.

Kaur joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including its national general secretaries Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

BJP in-charge for Punjab and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and BJP's Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Kaur to the BJP, Tawde said she has proved her "potential" with the work she has done in various capacities so far.

Her joining will strengthen the BJP in Punjab and help in taking the state on the path of progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he added.

"She has joined the BJP today. We welcome her," Tawde told reporters. "Punjab will (now) be more strong and the BJP too

Former Congress Parneet kaur join BJP in the presence of Arun Singh, Sunil Jakhar and others at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday.
Congress MP Preneet Kaur attends BJP poll meet, seeks votes for husband Amarinder Singh in Punjab
BJP
Congress
Preneet Kaur

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com