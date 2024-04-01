No action on Patanjali by Uttarakhand govt in 2 years over misleading ads

NEW DELHI: No action was taken, and only letters and notices were served to yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved by the Uttarakhand authorities in the last two years for repeated violations of an Act that deals with misleading advertisements of Ayush products.

A warning was issued but only after the severe drubbing by the Supreme Court on February 27 when it said that the “entire country was taken for a ride” and had asked Ramdev and managing director Acharya Balkrishna to appear personally before the court.

This was revealed in an affidavit filed on March 19 to the Supreme Court by the Union Ayush Ministry.

The affidavit clearly showed that no action was taken despite several Supreme Court orders, RTIs, and even directives from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The ministry’s response to the apex court clearly shows that the Uttarakhand authorities failed to prosecute Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved in the last two years,” said RTI activist Dr. K V Babu, who has been relentlessly pursuing the matter and has filed several RTIs with the centre as well as the state for action against Ramdev’s Patanjali for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.

He said it was only after the apex court's stern warning that Balkrishna gave an unconditional apology to the SC and promised to “ensure that such ads are not issued in the future” on March 21.

"This situation would not have happened had both the centre and the state had taken a firm stand and had prosecuted Patanjali Ayurved in these two years."

Attaching a March 12 letter in the affidavit on the action taken report concerning the misleading advertisement of Ayush product manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, the ministry said they had directed the Ayurveda and Unani Services, Licensing Authority, Uttarakhand, to inform them of the action taken against the company.

The letter said, “Before receiving directions from the Ministry of Ayush, various letters were issued to the relevant drugs inspectors/district Ayurvedic and Unani officers in Hardiwar to take action against the violation of the Dtiuigs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954 by the company.”

The ministry further said notices were issued regarding the non-compliance of Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

However, in response, Patanjali Ayurved told the authorities that no action could be taken against them due to the sub-judice nature related to Rule 170, which prevents them from being penalised.

The Kerala-based Babu said that he had earlier flagged to the Ayush ministry and Uttarakhand authorities that Rule 170 is being wrongly interpreted and action can be taken against Patanjali under the Magic Remedies Act since complaints were under this Act only.