AAP can't call probe agencies' action against scams vendetta politics: BJP on Sanjay Singh's bail

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday mocked the AAP for "celebrating" a regular bail to its leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case as a clean chit to him and asked if by this "logic," it has accepted that jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the "scam".

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said with the Supreme Court granting bail to Singh in the case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now has no right to claim that the action of central probe agencies against its leaders is "vendetta politics".

The Kejriwal-led AAP welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to its Rajya Sabha MP in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, calling it a "big day for democracy in the country and a moment of hope".

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed that the court order "exposed" that the entire case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers.