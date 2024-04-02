Maneka Gandhi launches campaign from Sultanpur, tight-lipped over son Varun's political future

LUCKNOW: Former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi expressed happiness at being nominated again as the BJP candidate from Sultanpur, but remained non-committal on her son Varun Gandhi's political future.

After reaching Sultanpur, Maneka said: "I am the BJP candidate from Sultanpur again, for this I am grateful to the party president and the prime minister and all the MLAs. I am very happy that I have come to Sultanpur again." She was interacting with media persons on reaching her constituency for the first time on Monday after her name was cleared by the BJP. Maneka had won the seat in 2019. Before that her son and former BJP MP Varun Gandhi had won from the same constituency in 2014.

"It was already decided that I would contest the election but deciding from which constituency is what caused the delay," she said.

Avoiding a direct reply over the denial of a ticket to her son Varun Gandhi and his future course of action, Maneka asked media persons to direct the query to Varun himself. However, she added that it was too early to comment on it. “Let’s wait for some time. I shall think about it after the elections,” said Maneka.